Duke Regional Spelling Bee held at Durham high school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Thinking caps were on Saturday morning at Riverside High School for the Duke Regional Spelling Bee.

The moderator recited words for the competitors as the audience watched anxiously.

Dozens of students from Durham and Orange counties competed to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The children stood on stage asking for pronunciations and for the country of origin of the word they were given.

They fired off their best guesses to spell correctly and move forward.

Only one can win, but a local 7th grader who was eliminated tells CBS North Carolina that there was a lot more at stake than just a title.

“I think what I achieve now will help to push myself even more, so I grow and understand that losses will actually teach me more,” Rodrigue Mussassa said.

Saturday’s competition brought a first in the eight years since Duke has hosted the regional spelling bee.

After 11 rounds and several hours, the remaining four students did not spell the championship word correctly, which would have ended the spell-off.

Given this new circumstance, the regional spelling bee will hold a separate spell-off later this month to determine a winner.

The four remaining competitors represent a mix of Orange County and Durham County public and independent schools.

Evan Fahringer, Caroline Lazarus, Isabel LingYu Peng Murray, and Jason Sorin will meet again in late March.

Three-time reigning champion, Bettie Closs will be unseated.

The big national competition starts in late May in Washington, D.C.