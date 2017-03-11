Family displaced after cigarette sparks Raleigh house fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A family of three was displaced after a cigarette sparked a house fire in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.

The call for the fire came out around 2:45 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street in southeast Raleigh.

Officials said that someone put a lit cigarette into a kitchen trash can, which caught fire and spread to a door in the home, which is in a neighborhood off Poole Road and Sunnybrook Road.

Two adults and a child were displaced from the home, which sustained fire damage.

No one was hurt in the incident.