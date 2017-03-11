Family, friends remember veteran who committed suicide in Durham VA parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A veteran who took his own life in the parking lot of the Durham VA Hospital was honored Saturday with a memorial service in Durham.

Family and friends gathered inside American Legion Post 7 to honor the life of 63-year-old Paul Shuping, who served six years in the United States Navy.

Hugs and tears were shed as family members remembered a life that was gone too soon.

“We will forever remember his gentle spirit and willingness to share the blessings that he received with those who are in need in this community,” said Dr. Terry Morris, founder of the Vets to Vets United.

James Alston, founder of the Triangle Veterans Wellness Outreach Center, traveled with Shuping to local clinics.

Alston hopes other veterans will get the help they need when they’re suffering.

“I’m really happy and very glad that everyone took out time out of their busy schedules to come to this memorial service,” Alson said.

“Paul is very well deserving of it. We also want this to be an example for other veterans so we can prevent mishaps what happened with Paul.”

Morris remembered Shuping’s uplifting personality.

“Paul was a kind hearted loving man who just loved to make people smile. Even though he may have been hurting inside he still would walk in with a smile on his face,” Morris said.

Veterans who are in crisis can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, chat online, or send a text message to 838255 to receive confidential support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.