Fire damages Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville home was extensively damaged in a fire on Saturday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. at 1075 Brenda Drive, Fayetteville Battalion Chief Ronnie Willet Jr. said in a news release.

When fire crews arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the home, Willet said.

The fire was extinguished by 7 p.m. No one was home when the fire broke out.

Fire officials will be investigating the cause of the fire, Willet said.

No one was injured.