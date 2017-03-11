Fire sparked by hoverboard kills toddler girl, injures 2 others, officials say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl has died following a Pennsylvania fire that also critically injured two others and appears to have been sparked by a recharging hoverboard.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said Ashanti Hughes was pronounced dead at an area hospital just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Harrisburg officials said one victim jumped from a second-floor roof to escape the blaze, which was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Friday. Three others were rescued by ladder. A man and another occupant of the home, a teenage boy, were treated and released.

Authorities said fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe was heading to the fire scene when his vehicle was hit in an intersection. He was reported in critical condition.

Officials say the hoverboard was plugged in and charging before it caught fire

Chief Brian Enterline says the house was engulfed in flames by the time emergency responders arrived on scene.

Lt. Devoe was one of the first responders on his way to the home when he was struck by a car driven by 19-year old accused of being drunk.

Khanyae Kendall allegedly ran a stop sign at 14th and Walnut streets while under the influence of an unknown substance when she hit Devoe’s vehicle and then fled the scene, officials said.

Lieutenant Devoe was taken to Hershey Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to police, Kendall checked herself into a hospital claiming to have minor injuries and denied being involved in the crash.

Police were able to link her to the crash and also believe she was driving a stolen vehicle.

Kendall is being charged with DUI, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, accidents involving injury, among other charges.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report