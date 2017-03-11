Firefighter injured battling Garner diesel repair shop fire

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A firefighter was injured Saturday morning during a fire at a diesel repair shop in Garner.

The fire happened at Chason Diesel located at 513 Dynamic Drive, near Mechanical Drive, according to Deputy Fire Chief Tim Herman.

The firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to their website, Chason Diesel is a full service diesel and gas engine repair facility.

The fire was reported to emergency dispatchers around 8:30 a.m. and it took firefighters about two hours to bring it under control.

Raleigh Fire Department units were called in to assist Garner units and it was a Raleigh firefighter who was injured, according to Deputy Chief Herman.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, as it remains under investigation.