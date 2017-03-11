NC arson suspect calls TV station, apologizes for fire

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV ) – Timothy Allan Harmon, wanted in a Caldwell County apartment building arson case, turned himself in to Burke County deputies Friday afternoon.

Harmon was wanted on arson and kidnapping charges after a fire started in the Oak Tree apartment complex in the Sawmills community Thursday morning.

He told WBTV’s Steve Ohnesorge that the fire was an accident and that it started while he and another man were fighting. Harmon apologized to everyone who lost things in the fire, adding he feels bad for what happened.

Residents woke up to flames at 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Eight people escaped the fire, without injury, but the building was heavily damaged. Investigators said they quickly found out the fire was intentionally set.

A man in one upstairs apartment said he had been shut in a back room by someone who was staying with him and witnesses say he told them that is when the fire started in his living room. He escaped by jumping off a balcony.

The man who shut him in the room left the scene before fire crews or deputies arrived. Just before noon, warrants were drawn up charging Timothy Harmon with first-degree arson charges.

Before going to Burke County deputies, Harmon called the WBTV newsroom to say he was turning himself in.

According to officials, Harmon was transferred to the Caldwell County jail and is being held under a $500,000 bond.

His first appearance in court will be on Monday.

