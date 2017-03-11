NC child abuse suspect posts smiling selfie on Facebook

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — A man wanted by Salisbury Police on a child abuse charge appeared to post a smiling selfie on the WBTV-Salisbury Facebook page in a post about his situation.

Police say 30-year-old Keiyenne Mynx Hijin, aka Geoffrey Kevin Roberson, left a child in the car on Feb. 3 while he worked out at the Planet Fitness on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

A witness told police they heard a child crying and noticed a 20-month old secured in a car seat in the back of the car.

Police say the vehicle had been parked for more than an hour with the doors unlocked, windows partially opened and keys in the ignition.

“Officers located Hijin who had been working out inside Planet Fitness,” police say.

The Department of Social Services was notified and a warrant was issued. Hijin faces misdemeanor child abuse charges.

Police say Hijin lives near N. Church Street and drives a white Mercury Mountaineer.

On Friday, police issued a press release with details on the case and saying that the arrest warrant had been issued. A few hours after it was posted to the WBTV-Salisbury Facebook page, someone posted a picture of a smiling Hijin, under an account bearing Hijin’s name.

Police told WBTV they believed the picture was Hijin, and that it was posted from an account that he had been using.

Anyone with information on Hijin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be posted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

