NC district attorney resigns after lawsuit alleges ‘hire my wife’ scheme

By Published:
District Attorney Craig Blitzer in a photo from WFMY.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney has resigned amid allegations he conspired with a colleague to hire each other’s wives and allow them to collect salaries for little work.

Local media outlets report Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer resigned Friday.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday he had appointed former district attorney Tom Keith to serve as interim.

RELATED: NC district attorneys take part in ‘hire my wife’ scheme, lawsuit says

Blitzer’s resignation came two days after agents from the State Bureau of Investigation searched his office.

A whistleblower lawsuit accuses Blitzer and Wallace Bradsher, district attorney for Person and Caswell counties, of hiring their own wives. Shortly thereafter, the women swapped jobs.

The Greensboro News & Record has reported both district attorneys had been under scrutiny after a judge confirmed in October the SBI was investigating their offices on allegations of stolen money.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s