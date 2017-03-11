NC district attorney resigns after lawsuit alleges ‘hire my wife’ scheme

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney has resigned amid allegations he conspired with a colleague to hire each other’s wives and allow them to collect salaries for little work.

Local media outlets report Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer resigned Friday.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Saturday he had appointed former district attorney Tom Keith to serve as interim.

Blitzer’s resignation came two days after agents from the State Bureau of Investigation searched his office.

A whistleblower lawsuit accuses Blitzer and Wallace Bradsher, district attorney for Person and Caswell counties, of hiring their own wives. Shortly thereafter, the women swapped jobs.

The Greensboro News & Record has reported both district attorneys had been under scrutiny after a judge confirmed in October the SBI was investigating their offices on allegations of stolen money.