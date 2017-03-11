Pair sentenced for robbing 2 NC Dollar General stores at gunpoint

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Prosecutors say two Hendersonville men admitted to robbing two Dollar General stores in Henderson County.

Jasper Marshall and Ozni Baez pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and were both sentenced to 89 months (7.4 years) in prison, according to a news release from the office of district attorney Greg Newman.

Elizabeth Louise McMenomy was a co-defendant in the case. She pled guilty in August to two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and accessory after the fact to armed robbery and was sentenced to 61 months in prison.

Prosecutors say the men robbed the Dollar General at 25 Westside Village Road in Hendersonville on Nov. 1, 2015.

Both were armed with handguns and wore masks when they forced an employee at gunpoint to the back of the store and robbed the store of more than $4,300.

Fourteen days later, the men robbed the Dollar General store at 3957 Hendersonville Road in Fletcher. Prosecutors say the men wore Halloween masks and robbed two employees at gunpoint before making off with $994.10.

District Attorney Greg Newman said, “I want to thank the victims in these cases for their cooperation. It takes a lot of courage and this was a very traumatic experience for them to go through. We appreciate the good investigative work of the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Fletcher Police Department. The evidence was strong in both cases and we are glad for the positive resolution. We are very satisfied with the sentence from Judge Hunt. They claimed that the weapons were fake, and maybe they were, but it does not matter. Unfortunately, these types of crimes are often linked to drug use. Whatever the motivation was in this case, it is intolerable. We have to hold them accountable.”