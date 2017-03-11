Person found dead outside Econo Lodge Inn & Suites in Raleigh

By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said they began a death investigation on Saturday night after finding a deceased person outside on the 2600 block of Appliance Court.

Raleigh fire officials said firefighters responded to an outside fire at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites at the same location.

Officials told CBS North Carolina that fire crews found a burned victim at the scene.

The call came in 8:43 P.M.

Police said they were dispatched after being asked to check-in with EMS personnel at the location.

More information is expected to come on Sunday from officials.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s