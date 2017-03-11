Truck crashes into North Myrtle Beach paint store

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A truck crashed into a Sherwin Williams store in North Myrtle Beach on Friday afternoon, according to North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling.

Dowling says a man was driving southbound on Hwy 17, crossed the median, knocked down a light pole, went into and out of a drainage ditch, and then through the wall of the store.

There are no details on his condition and he has been taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

Friday afternoon the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety issued an advisory asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway 17 and 9th Avenue North after the wreck.