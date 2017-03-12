5-year-old girl dies in Wake County crash, Raleigh woman charged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 5-year-old Harnett County girl died in a crash in eastern Wake County on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened around 1:30 p.m. on Poole Road near Barwell Road, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened as a 1994 Ford van was heading west on Poole Road and slowed down to make a left turn into the Carolina Open Air Market convenience store.

At the same time, a 2006 Suzuki was traveling west behind the Ford van, officials said.

In the other direction, a 2007 Honda was approaching the area where the Ford van was making a turn.

However, the Suzuki crashed into the back of the Ford van, which pushed it into the oncoming lane, according to troopers.

The Ford van and the Honda then collided in a head-on crash, according to officials.

Madison Harper, of Erwin, who was a passenger in the van was taken to Wake Med, but was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital, troopers said.

The woman who troopers say was driving the Suzuki, Francine Johnson, 60, of Raleigh was charged with failure to reduce speed and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.