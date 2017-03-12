Cigarette sparks Durham apartment fire, 9 residents displaced

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham apartment fire sparked by a cigarette on Sunday afternoon left several residents displaced, officials said.

The fire was reported around 3:36 p.m. at a two-story apartment building at 2620 Camellia Drive, according to a news release from Durham Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi.

Fifty firefighters eventually responded to the blaze and a Salisbury fireman happened to be on the scene when the fire broke out, Iannuzzi said.

That firefighter did several initial searches and made sure people in the building knew about the fire.

“When Durham Firefighters arrived on scene he passed along what he had done and provided information that aided in the investigation,” Iannuzzi said.

The fire was already heavy when crews first arrived with flames on a second-floor balcony and smoke coming from the eaves of the building, officials said.

The blaze caused severe damage to one apartment and moderate smoke and water damage to three other apartments.

The American Red Cross is helping nine residents who were displaced because of damage.

“The fire started on a second-floor balcony when an improperly discarded cigarette smoldered and ignited nearby materials,” Iannuzzi said.

The fire took about 25 minutes to extinguish. No one was hurt.