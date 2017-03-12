Community, NAACP rally around Harnett County mom fighting deportation

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County mom is fighting to stay with her children in the United States.

On Saturday, the Harnett County NAACP branch hosted a vigil to stop the deportation of Lilian Cardona-Perez.

Cardona-Perez has five children who have always called North Carolina their home. She also has another baby on the way, but the life Cardona-Perez and her husband Juan De Dios Alvarez built in America could soon be taken from them.

“She’s saying that basically it was a big surprise,” said Cardona-Perez’s translator. “It was a few weeks ago, but it has affected her in a huge way because she’s very worried about the kids.”

Cardona-Perez said immigration officials had sent a letter to her old address so she never received it. She said it wasn’t until she went to Charlotte to do her annual renewal of her paperwork that she found out she was getting deported. Her work visa is good until October, but she said as of now, she’s being deported on March 16 and she doesn’t know why.

“She’s also very scared and sometimes she gets into a panic mode because the date that she’s supposed to be deported is very soon,” Cardona-Perez’s translator told us.

For her 12-year-old daughter Kayli, the last few weeks have been a nightmare.

“We have a hard time because when I’m at school I get worried a lot and I get scared sometimes,” said Kayli Cardona. “When I’m at school I call my mom to see how she is and what she’s doing.”

Members of the Harnett County NAACP and the community rallied around her and her family on Saturday hoping that together, they can stop the deportation.

The family said that no matter what happens, they will all stay together, even if that means leaving the United States.

Carodna-Perez is asking the community to send messages of support to her lawyer at 919-268-1490.