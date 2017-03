RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke earned a No. 2 seed in the East and will play Troy Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Duke’s late surge to an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title had the Blue Devils in the conversation for a No. 1 seed.

The Blue Devils (27-8, 11-7) won four games in four days in New York, including victories against Louisville, North Carolina and Notre Dame.

Villanova is the No. 1 seed in the East.