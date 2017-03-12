Fireman dies after being hit while on way to deadly hoverboard fire, officials say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/AP) – A lieutenant with the Harrisburg Fire Department who was on his way to a fire caused by a hoverboard died a day after he was hit by a suspected teen drunk driver, officials said.

Lt. Dennis DeVoe died Saturday “surrounded by his family and close friends,” officials said. He was a 21-year veteran of the department.

The Friday night hoverboard fire that DeVoe was responding to ended up killing a 3-year-old girl and injuring two other girls, authorities said.

DeVoe had just left a funeral for a fellow firefighter and was on his way to a fire when the crash happened at the intersection of N. 14th and Walnut streets Friday night.

Harrisburg police say after DeVoe left the funeral for the firefighter who died of cancer, he stopped at the fire station on 16th Street to pick up his gear to respond to the fire on Lexington Street.

Witnesses say they saw the vehicle being driven by Lt. DeVoe traveling westbound on Walnut Street at a normal speed.

Police say a gray vehicle was traveling south on 14th Street and went through the stop sign at Walnut Street without stopping, striking Lt. DeVoe’s vehicle on the passenger’s side.

Both vehicles then traveled across the street and came to a rest on the open lot on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The female driver, later identified as 18-year-old Khanyae Kendall, was seen fleeing from the other vehicle involved in the crash, police said.

EMS arrived on scene and immediately took Lt. DeVoe to Hershey Medical where he later died.

Kendall later went to Harrisburg Hospital for injuries and officers met with her to take the accident report.

Officers say Kendall provided false information as to what occurred and where she had the accident.

A field sobriety test was given and Kendall showed signs of impairment according to officials.

Kendall was charged with aggravated assault by motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, DUI, safe speed, stop sign violation, careless driving, false information, driving without a license, numerous traffic offenses.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report