First measurable March snow in 3 years not expected to be major event today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Low pressure moving across the country’s midsection moved into North Carolina late Saturday night. It should be cold enough Sunday morning that any moisture that produces precipitation will be in the form of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Hoke, Cumberland, and Sampson counties.

The hazard for the advisory is light snow. In those areas a half-inch to one inch of snow is possible. Most will melt when hitting the warmer ground, but bridges and overpasses in those areas could become slick, and only the colder grassy areas could see accumulation. The Advisory is from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Elsewhere, from the Triangle south and north of the advisory area, a trace to a half-inch of snow is possible. Areas north of the Triangle shouldn’t see much of any snow, maybe a couple flurries

After the disturbance passes to our east, skies should clear in the afternoon with some Sunday afternoon sunshine. Highs will be back in the upper 40s.

That same storm system will strengthen as it moves up the east coast as a nor’easter late Monday into Tuesday. For central North Carolina, it looks like rain will be likely Monday evening into early Tuesday as temperatures remain above freezing. That system will clear out on Tuesday, but another cold front is on that system’s heels and may bring a flurry to some spots late Tuesday.

Behind that system very windy conditions will develop into Wednesday. A wind advisory might need to be issued for possible strong to damaging winds. It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday, however. Winds will diminish on Thursday and it will stay dry. Temperatures mid-week will be very cold for mid-March.