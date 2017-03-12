Funeral held for Franklin County teen killed in crash

By Published:

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County community came together Sunday to lay 17-year-old Jamariuse Gibbs to rest.

Gibbs was killed in a wreck on Tuesday while he was on his way to Franklinton High School.

Those who knew him say he had a great sense of humor, loved basketball and riding horses. His family said he wanted to be a veterinarian when he grew up.

His cousin says he’s going to miss shooting hoops with Gibbs every day after school.

“We used to always go down the street and hoop and everything. He was just a good cousin. He was the type of person if your day was bad he’d come and make it better,” said Jaikel Gibbs.

Gibbs was a junior at Franklinton High School.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Cedar Creek Road near Hicks Road.

Officials say Tim Coley, 18, lost control of a vehicle and struck a fence. Authorities confirm they were on the way to school at the time.

