Passenger trapped during Raleigh 2-vehicle crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were hospitalized Sunday morning after first responders had to rescue a passenger from a two-vehicle crash.

The wreck happened after 11 a.m. by the Center Point Apartments at Woodbend and Hensley drives.

A male passenger was trapped inside the car when that side of the vehicle was smashed during the wreck with the pickup truck.

Raleigh police told CBS North Carolina that the car driver pulled out in front of a truck causing the driver to spin out.

Authorities report the two suffered minor injuries. The small car sustained major damage while the pickup truck appeared to have only minor damage. Weather was not a factor in the wreck.

