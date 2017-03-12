NC police officer dies in single-vehicle crash

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) — A Southport police officer died in a car crash early Sunday morning.

According to the highway patrol officer who responded to the scene, Southport police officer Jason Freeman, 29, was traveling on Stone Chimney Road in his patrol car around 5 a.m. Sunday when he ran off the road to the right and struck a ditch.

Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

In a press release sent by Southport police chief Gary Smith, he stated:

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully inform you that this morning, at approximately 5 a.m., Officer Jason Freeman of the Southport Police Department, was killed in a single vehicle wreck in the area of 1269 Stone Chimney Road in Supply. Officer Freeman was not on duty at the time but was, however, in his patrol vehicle.”

Chief Smith said Officer Freeman had been with the Southport Police Department for less than one year.

He asks that everyone keep Officer Freeman’s wife and family in their thoughts and prayers as well as all Southport law enforcement and first responders in the community.

Chief Smith said at this time, they are unsure as to why Officer Freeman was operating his patrol vehicle while not on duty. He said more information will be released as the investigation proceeds.

There was no one else in the vehicle when the crash happened and there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

