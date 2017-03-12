NC ski resort to close for rest of season after lift is damaged in storm

MARS HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Wolf Ridge Ski Resort officials say that despite receiving more than five inches of snow Sunday, they will be closed for the rest of the season.

A post on the resort’s website says the resort’s main ski lift, which seats four, was damaged by an electrical storm on Thursday.

Resort officials say the damage is too extensive to be repaired before next weekend, so they have decided to close the slopes for the season.

Wolf Ridge features 15 runs and has another ski lift and two surface lifts. A Wolf Ridge worker said that the resort typically closes in March, depending on weather.

— WSPA-TV contributed to this report