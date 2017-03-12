Officer in plain clothes attacked by police K-9 while serving warrant

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg Narcotics Unit Officer was bitten by a K-9 unit while a search warrant was being served Friday in the City of Spartanburg, according to police reports.

The report states that K-9 Jack was at the scene with his handler Officer Hancock on Westview Boulevard around 12:53 p.m.

Hancock said that K-9 Jack had a leash and ‘E-collar’ on, but when he went to open the door of his service vehicle K-9 Jack rushed forward pulling the leash from his hand, authorities said.

The K-9 was given verbal commands and the electronic collar was used, according to Officer Hancock. K-9 Jack continued to run toward the other law enforcement officers, knocking a narcotics officer in plain clothes to the ground.

Once the narcotics officer was knocked to the ground, K-9 Jack began to bite the officer on her upper right leg.

The Spartanburg Tactical Team members assisting with the search warrant delivery then used a stun grenade, which made K-9 Jack back off the narcotics officer.

Officer Hancock then was able to gain control of K-9 Jack with some assistance from another law enforcement officer, officials said.

K-9 Jack was later placed back into Hancock’s service vehicle after the residence where the warrant was served was secured.

The narcotics officer who was bitten required medical attention, officials said.

