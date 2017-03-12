Selection Sunday a big day for 3 Triangle teams

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Today is the big day – Selection Sunday.

Three teams in the Triangle will be making it to the NCAA Tournament and they will be waiting to hear who they will be playing later this evening.

North Carolina Central University, Duke and UNC will all make the tourney this year.

Yesterday, NCCU defeated Norfolk State to win the MEAC Tournament Championship 67-59. This will be the second NCAA Tournament appearance for the Eagles since 2014. The team will be having a watch party later today at the McDougald-McLendon Arena. Doors for the event open at 4:30 p.m.

As for the Duke Blue Devils, it was anything but a normal couple of days for them in Brooklyn at the ACC Tournament.

Duke beat Notre Dame on Sunday 75-69 to become champions of the ACC.

Duke became the first 5-seed to win the ACC Tournament, the first team to play and win four games in the tournament, and they also scored the most points in tournament history with 328.

Last but not least are the Tar Heels. Although UNC was knocked out of the tournament early by Duke, UNC will have to wait and see if they will be one of the four number one seeds in the NCAA Tournament later this evening.

There’s a lot of excitement in the college basketball-loving Triangle because March Madness is finally here.

The NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show begins at 5:30 p.m. right here on CBS North Carolina.