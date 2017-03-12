Teen possibly killed in NC shooting is found in road near bicycle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night.

According to the event report, the initial call came in at 10:08 p.m. as a cyclist who was hit by a car in the 100 block of Sebrell Avenue.

“There’s somebody that’s been hit by a car on a bicycle,” the caller reported to a 911 operator. “His bicycle and him are lying in the middle of the street.”

Police found the body of 17-year-old Raymond Kain lying in the roadway when they arrived at the scene.

He had suffered an injury to the head, the report indicates.

While emergency crews assessed the situation, the caller indicated Kain may not have been hit by a car.

Caller: “It’s almost looks like somebody might have done this to this guy, instead of a car hitting him.”

Dispatch: “So you think maybe he was assaulted?”

Caller: “Possibly. My buddy was behind me and I turned down this road and he went a different way. We were headed home. And he told me when he went the other direction there was two guys walking like really fast down the road.”

Kain was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Wednesday it was later determined the teen’s fatal injuries were not the result of a traffic crash, but did not specify how he died.

The report states that just after midnight, police changed the nature of the incident from a 10-50 (accident) to a 10-95 (gunshot). Sources also say the teen died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609.

