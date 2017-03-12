Woman using stolen EBT card at NC Piggly Wiggly stores, police say

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a woman who is using a stolen EBT card at North Carolina Piggly Wiggly grocery stores, police say.

The incidents both took place on March 1, according to Kinston Police.

The Piggly Wiggly stores on North McLewean Street and North Heritage Street in Kinston are the locations where the stolen card was used.

Kinston Police released an image of a woman they believe is involved in the activity, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.