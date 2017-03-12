Woman using stolen EBT card at NC Piggly Wiggly stores, police say

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCN) —  Authorities are looking for a woman who is using a stolen EBT card at North Carolina Piggly Wiggly grocery stores, police say.

Kinston Police photo. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

The incidents both took place on March 1, according to Kinston Police.

The Piggly Wiggly stores on North McLewean Street and North Heritage Street in Kinston are the locations where the stolen card was used.

Kinston Police released an image of a woman they believe is involved in the activity, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-3160, the TIPS LINE at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s