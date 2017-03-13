2 SC kids test positive for meth, man charged

MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of child after two children tested positive for meth, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Laymond Hayes (Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they got a referral from the department of social services in reference to Michael Laymond Hayes, 34, of Moore.

They went to a home on Eagles Lane where they met with Hayes, who explained he did do illegal drugs in the kitchen of the home, according to the report.

Deputies say they called a woman living in the home and she said she did illegal drugs in the bathroom and on the property behind the home.

 

