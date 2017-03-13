2 SC kids test positive for meth, man charged

MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of child after two children tested positive for meth, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they got a referral from the department of social services in reference to Michael Laymond Hayes, 34, of Moore.

They went to a home on Eagles Lane where they met with Hayes, who explained he did do illegal drugs in the kitchen of the home, according to the report.

Deputies say they called a woman living in the home and she said she did illegal drugs in the bathroom and on the property behind the home.