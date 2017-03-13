70+ flights canceled at RDU as blizzard forecast to hit northeast US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A big blizzard that’s forecast to hit the northeastern United States is already having an impact on RDU.

“So far we have 11 cancellations for tonight,” said airport spokeswoman Hollie Allen.

“As far as tomorrow, we have 35 inbound cancellations and 32 outbound,” Allen added.

As the storm moves in up north she said that the number likely ”will increase.”

One of those flights canceled by the storm was for a group of 31 parents, teachers and students from two Wake County schools who were headed overseas for a school-sponsored trip.

Grades six through eight from East Cary Middle School and Salem Middle School were supposed to be flying to Ireland and Wales via Newark, New Jersey.

The group said that about the same time as they arrived at the airport they received a text message from United Airlines saying the flight to Newark was canceled because of the weather.

The group managed to figure out a solution.

A parent said United Airlines rebooked the group on an another airline’s direct flight from RDU to London. They will now be flying out on American Airlines later Monday evening.