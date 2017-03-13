Baby found inside NC apartment where murder-suicide occurred

LONG VIEW, N.C. — A man and woman were found dead in an apartment complex in Catawba County Sunday morning, Long View police confirm.

Officers say they responded to a call around 1 a.m. at the Hilltop Apartments on 19th Street. Police say when they arrived, they found a couple dead inside one of the units. A child was also inside the apartment but was not injured.

A woman who said she was the woman’s mother told WBTV the pair had been in a relationship and the woman wanted to break-up with the man, who she said was “very jealous.”

She said the pair argued and the man left the apartment and came back with a gun. He shot the woman and then himself, according to the woman at the scene. She said the shooting happened in front of the couple’s baby.

Police haven’t released any details except that they are ruling the case a murder-suicide at this point. No names have been released.

