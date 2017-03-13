Chatham County mail carrier wins $1 million lottery scratch-off prize

By Published: Updated:
Irene Tillman at the lottery office in Raleigh on Monday. Photo from North Carolina Education Lottery.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chatham County mail carrier won a $1 million prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery over the weekend.

Irene Tillman has been a mail carrier for Route 24 in Chatham County for more than 10 years, lottery officials said.

On Saturday, she bought a $30 Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket at the Shalom Gas and Cash Mart in Goldston.

The scratch-off ticket had the number 24, which is also the number of her mail route.

“When I saw it I thought, ‘This really is meant to be’,” Tillman told lottery officials.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Tillman was stunned when she realized she won $1 million.

“It’s unreal,” Tillman said. “I was so excited, I had to go back into the store and sit down.”

Tillman claimed her lump sum prize of $417,015, which is the amount after taxes.

She wants to use the money to pay bills and get another clothes washer and dryer in her home.

Tillman had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s