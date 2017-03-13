Community rallies around family of 5-year-old girl killed in Raleigh crash

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — In the wake of a tragic crash that took the life of a 5-year-old girl Saturday, the community is coming together to help the little girl’s family.

Madison Harper’s mother, Stephanie Harper, works as a bartender at Moonrunner’s Saloon, and the owners of the bar say they consider Stephanie to be family and want to do everything they can to help her financially during this difficult time.

Guy Wavra says he’s loved watching 5-year-old Madison Harper grow up, but he never imagined she’d be taken from her mother so soon.

“This hits home,” said Wavra. “You don’t wanna see this happen to anybody, but when it happens in your backyard…We’re a tight family here at Moonrunners.”

Wavra owns Moonrunners, where Madison’s mother Stephanie has worked as a bartender for the past three years.

“We love ya,” Wavra said. “You’re family. My heart breaks. Words can’t explain how we feel here.”

Madison was killed in a crash on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. on Poole Road near Barwell Road in Raleigh, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

According to authorities, a person driving a Ford van was making a left into the Carolina Open Air Market convenience store when they were hit from behind by a Suzuki driven by Francine Johnson, 60. The van was pushed into oncoming traffic where a Honda that Madison was a passenger in was hit head-on.

Madison was transported to WakeMed where she was pronounced dead.

Since then, the MoonRunner’s staff has started a GoFundMe page page to help Stephanie with bills and funeral expenses.

“I was told Maddie’s favorite color was orange so in honor of Maddie I’m wearing her favorite color,” said Helen Alexander, co-owner of Moonrunners. “My heart breaks for her as a mother and a grandmother. I can’t imagine the pain she’s going through.”

The family business brought in $700 Sunday that will all go to Harper.

“I truly can’t even imagine what Stephanie is going through and what she will continue to go through,” said Charlie Alexander, co-owner of Moonrunners. “So, that’s a big part of my concern – to make sure whatever Stephanie needs a week from now, a month from now, six months from now, a year from now, we do our very best to make sure she has that help.”

Moonrunners is also reaching out to others in the restaurant industry locally and nationally. They say they’re also planning on a fundraiser for the family in the next few weeks.

Johnson was charged with failure to reduce speed and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in connection with the fatal crash.