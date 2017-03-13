8 injured in 3-vehicle crash; northbound US 401 closed north of Rolesville

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight people including four children were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on US Highway 401 north of Rolesville on Monday night.

The wreck happened just before 9:30 p.m. at Louisburg Road/US 401 at Moores Pond Road, which is east of Wake Forest, officials said.

U.S. 401 northbound is closed near Moores Pond Road.

Law enforcement is alternating traffic past the crash via US 401 south.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said the scene may not be cleared until 11:30 p.m.