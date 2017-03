WRIGHTSBORO, N.C. (WECT) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for help in locating a 19-year-old female.

Karley Shay Davis was last seen on March 6 in the area of 197 Arlington Road in Wrightsboro.

Detectives are asking that if you have any information as to her location or if you see Karley, to contact New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or text a tip to www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/

