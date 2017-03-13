Fayetteville City Council to vote on Shaw Heights annexation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville City Council is set to take up a big debate tonight about whether or not a so-called “donut hole” in the city should become part of Fayetteville proper.

The debate was spurred by a house bill in the North Carolina General Assembly that would annex Shaw Heights into the city.

Tonight, the city council is scheduled to vote on whether or not they support the bill.

Shaw Heights has more than 1,100 residents and they’d undergo some changes if the annexation occurs.

Fayetteville Mayor Nat Robertson says each resident would pay at least $5,000 for sewer connection.

It would also mean more police and fire protection and more accountability for property owners, which gets some residents behind the move.

“Well, I think it will be good because all the stuff will be clean, the people cannot just make cockroaches out their places and work on six or seven cars in the yard,” said Shaw Heights resident Joanna Townsend.

While residents seem split on the idea, Mayor Robertson is against it.

“They can’t afford the annexation. They can’t afford the water and sewage fees and they can’t afford to move,” he said.

The bill is still in committee at the General Assembly.