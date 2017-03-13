Fayetteville police investigating armed robbery at McDonald’s

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday morning at a McDonald’s on Pamalee Drive.

According to police, the suspect entered the McDonald’s located at 1942 Pamalee Drive just before 7 a.m. and walked behind the counter with a handgun and demanded money from the manager. The manager gave the man money and he then fled the store in an unknown vehicle.

The suspect was described as a man who is approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, in his mid-to-late 20s, wearing a black Under Armour hoodie, black boots and a black ski mask covering his face.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective R. Southerland with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 709-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).

