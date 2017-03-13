GOP health care plan discussed at Congressman Price’s town hall meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For several people at a town hall in Raleigh a report released Monday confirmed what they feared about a new Republican health care plan that would replace Obamacare.

One woman says she’s worried she will be among the millions who could lose coverage.

The town hall in Raleigh took on greater urgency Monday.

“It’s a disaster,” Democratic Congressman David Price said about the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

A new report by the Congressional Budget Office shows 14 million fewer people would have health insurance in 2018.

Katherine Fowler told Price she’s one of them.

“It was a tremendous impact to my life because I hadn’t had health coverage for eight years prior to that,” Fowler said.

A separate analysis released by house Democrats shows just over half a million North Carolinians could lose coverage.

Price acknowledged existing concerns about the Affordable Care Act, but blasted the Republican plan.

“It’s devastating. It’s what I think was predicted by a lot of objective analysts,” Price said.

President Trump endorsed it Monday.

“You’ll see rates go down, down, down, and you’ll see plans go up, up, up. You’ll have plans that nobody’s even thinking of today,” Trump said.

But, even if it passes the House, the plan’s fate in the Senate is uncertain.

“I don’t know what the Republicans will come up with. They feel a lot of pressure, and President Trump apparently is exerting a lot of pressure to just do anything, so they can say they repealed what they call Obamacare,” Price said.