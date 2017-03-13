Gov. Cooper’s first State of the State address follows conflict with GOP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s speech to the North Carolina General Assembly likely will highlight his budget priorities and potential areas of agreement elsewhere with Republican legislative leaders.

Monday night marks Cooper’s first State of the State address. The House and Senate will gather in the House chamber at the Legislative Building to listen. The speech also will be televised statewide.

The speech marks a major opportunity for the new governor to push his agenda and speak directly to the voters who narrowly elected him.

The address comes as he and GOP legislative leaders have been fighting in court over laws stripping gubernatorial powers. They also have been at odds on House Bill 2, the law limiting LGBT rights and directing which public bathrooms transgender people can use.

