Hurricanes spoil Islanders’ homecoming with 8-4 win

NEW YORK (AP) – Jaccob Slavin had a hat trick, Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk each scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes ruined the New York Islanders’ return from a long road trip with an 8-4 win on Monday night.

New York capped a nine-game trip on Saturday at St. Louis and returned to Barclays Center with an 11-game home point streak. There was no home-ice advantage in this one, though, as Carolina broke things open with four straight goals during the second period.

Joakim Nordstrom also scored for the Hurricanes, and Cam Ward made 23 stops. Slavin’s third goal came late in the third period on a shot that sneaked through the legs of Thomas Greiss.

Ryan Strome, Stephen Gionta, Calvin de Haan and Joshua Ho-Sang scored for the Islanders. Jean-Francois Berube made nine saves on 13 shots before being pulled in the second period, and Greiss made 16 saves in relief.