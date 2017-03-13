Nash County cocaine trafficking bust results in 15 arrests

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it has busted a cocaine trafficking ring that resulted in 15 arrests.

In August, the Tar River regional Drug task Force began investigating Rayfield Morgan for cocaine distribution.

The Sheriff’s Office said Rayfield was in possession of two kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop and arrested.

Following his arrest, the Task Force was able to arrest two men who they said supplied Rayfield with cocaine – Ruperto Camacho and Daniel Vazquez.

The Task Force then executed search warrants that resulted in the seizure of:

Four kilograms of coaine

70 grams of methamphetamine

200 grams of crack cocaine

Marijuana

An assortment of prescription pills

$416,323 in U.S. currency

Several vehicles

Nine firearms

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said the following were also arrested as part of the bust:

Kevin Biddle

Tameika Home

Shameka Morgan

Robert Armstrong

Charlie Thigpen Jr.

Reginald Draughn

Kendrick Spruill

Michael Pittman

Edward Pierce

Terrell Webb

Michael Knight

Pamela Camacho

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said the bust has disrupted the flow of cocaine into Nash, Edgecombe, Halifax and Wilson counties.

