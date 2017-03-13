NC pair nabbed with nearly 700 heroin ‘bricks’ worth about $347,000, officials say

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Drug task force authorities arrested two men and seized nearly $350,000 worth of heroin during a Halifax County traffic stop early Monday, officials said.

The arrests came after earlier this month the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force began an investigation into Nash County heroin trafficking.

The investigation led the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force to determine heroin was originating from Scotland Neck and then distributed to Halifax, Edgecombe and Nash Counties, officials said.

Tony Reams, 53, of Howard Road in Scotland Neck and Herbert Lamont Cherry, 59, of US 64-A East in Tarboro were each charged with two counts of trafficking in opium/heroin/opiates, Nash County officials said.

The pair had 694 bricks of heroin consisting of 34,700 bindles, authorities said.

The 3.4 kilograms of heroin – or 7.6 pounds – has an estimated street value of nearly $347,000, Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Reams and Cherry are each being held on $30,000 secured bond. Their first court appearance is planned for Wednesday at the Halifax County Courthouse.