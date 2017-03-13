NC police search for missing teen girl

By Published:
(WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — The Winston-Salem Police Department need help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

The Winston-Salem PD issued a Silver Alert for Kahzyrie Nyema Cherry, who went missing around 8:30 Sunday night. She was last seen at an apartment at 271 Village Crossing Lane. She’s around 5’3″ and weighs around 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair with purple streaks. The police believe she has several mental and physical health problems.

She was last seen wearing a green sweater, a pink, black and white print blouse, black pants, and grey shoes. A news release from W-SPD says she left the area on foot, possibly headed to Patterson Ave. or the 800 block of W. 12th Street.

Anyone with information about where Kahzyrie may be should call the Winston Salem Police at (336) 773-7700.

