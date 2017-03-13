NC special needs teacher charged wtih assaulting handicapped child

MCADENVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A special needs teacher in Gaston County is facing charges after she is accused of assaulting a handicapped child.

According to Cramerton Police, 42-year-old Penny Barker has been charged with two counts of assault on a person under 12 years of age and two counts of assault on a handicapped person.

Barker is listed as a teacher of Exceptional Children for kindergarten and first grade students at McAdenville Elementary in Gaston County. She is currently suspended with pay.

According to school records, Barker was suspended with pay from January 24 until February 6. She was suspended a second time on February 6 and is still out on suspension.

Barker has been with Gaston County Schools since July 2001 and is a tenured teacher with the school district. She has been at McAdenville Elementary since July 2012.

There are no other demotions or demerits on her school record.