NC teacher facing sex crimes involving children ages 7 and 8, police say

By Published:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Ballantyne-area teacher is accused of forcible fondling and taking indecent liberties with children.

CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGE AND TO VIEW MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say detectives obtained information and evidence that 35-year-old Joseph Starnes fondled a 7 and 8-year-old child.

Crimes Against Children Unit Detectives were notified of the incident involving the 8-year-old last Tuesday, which happened at Primrose School of Ballantyne where Starnes was employed. Police say the incident involving the 7-year-old was discovered during the investigation.

“The incidents occurred while Starnes was employed as a teacher at the Primrose School of Ballantyne, located at 15933 Lancaster Highway,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Starnes, of Rock Hill, was interviewed, arrested and charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was sent to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Crimes Against Children Detectives are working to determine whether there are any other victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-336-4466.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s