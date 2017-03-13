NC teacher facing sex crimes involving children ages 7 and 8, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Ballantyne-area teacher is accused of forcible fondling and taking indecent liberties with children.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say detectives obtained information and evidence that 35-year-old Joseph Starnes fondled a 7 and 8-year-old child.

Crimes Against Children Unit Detectives were notified of the incident involving the 8-year-old last Tuesday, which happened at Primrose School of Ballantyne where Starnes was employed. Police say the incident involving the 7-year-old was discovered during the investigation.

“The incidents occurred while Starnes was employed as a teacher at the Primrose School of Ballantyne, located at 15933 Lancaster Highway,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Starnes, of Rock Hill, was interviewed, arrested and charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was sent to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Crimes Against Children Detectives are working to determine whether there are any other victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-336-4466.

