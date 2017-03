BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) — A registered sex offender is accused of exposing his private parts to a pair of women at a Waffle House on Boiling Springs Road in Spartanburg County, according to court documents.

A warrant says the incident happened March 11.

Leo Xiong, 33, is charged with two counts of indecent exposure. He was taken into custody Saturday, according to online booking records.

Xiong is on the sex offender registry because of a 2014 conviction for indecent exposure.