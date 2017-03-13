Small earthquake shakes central Virginia

By and Published:
(U.S. Geological Survey)

OILVILLE, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says there was a small earthquake in central Virginia.

Zachary Reeves, duty seismologist at the National Earthquake Information Center, said by telephone that a magnitude 2.4 earthquake occurred around 10:11 p.m. Sunday in the Oilville area of Goochland County at a depth of nearly 7 miles. He says there have been no reports of damage.

Reeves says so far, there have been more than 270 reports of people feeling the earthquake, including some from Powatan, Maidens and Richmond.

Oilville is near Interstate 64 west of Richmond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s