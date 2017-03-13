Wake Co. school group recommends 6th graders not play sports with older students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County schools are unlikely to let sixth graders play sports with seventh and eighth graders.

A school board committee recommended Monday to keep things the way they are.

The North Carolina Board of Education recently changed its policy to let districts decide if sixth graders should be allowed to play.

But, some Wake board members say they have too many concerns.

“There are more concerns around size and physical ability of sixth graders, also that being an important transition grade for students coming from elementary school,” said board member Keith Sutton.

It would be up to the full board to decide whether to change the policy.