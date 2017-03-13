Wake Co. school suspensions down overall, but up with elementary students

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Suspensions are dropping in Wake County schools,  but there are concerns about who’s being suspended.

Suspensions have dropped about 19 percent compared to five years ago.

A school board committee got a report on the suspensions Monday afternoon.

Some were concerned about a rise in suspensions among elementary school students.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The number of suspensions increased by 416 to 2,371 last year.

They’re also concerned about African-American students being suspended at a higher rate than their peers.

“More needs to be done. We’re making progress. We’re seeing decreases in the numbers, but we’re not seeing decreases in the disparity,” said Keith Sutton, a member of the Wake County School Board.

Sutton asked administrators to get more info on school districts that have ended suspensions of elementary school students.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s