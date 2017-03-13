Wake Co. school suspensions down overall, but up with elementary students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Suspensions are dropping in Wake County schools, but there are concerns about who’s being suspended.
Suspensions have dropped about 19 percent compared to five years ago.
A school board committee got a report on the suspensions Monday afternoon.
Some were concerned about a rise in suspensions among elementary school students.
The number of suspensions increased by 416 to 2,371 last year.
They’re also concerned about African-American students being suspended at a higher rate than their peers.
“More needs to be done. We’re making progress. We’re seeing decreases in the numbers, but we’re not seeing decreases in the disparity,” said Keith Sutton, a member of the Wake County School Board.
Sutton asked administrators to get more info on school districts that have ended suspensions of elementary school students.