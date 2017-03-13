Wake Forest kicks off NCAA play for North Carolina teams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Five teams from the state of North Carolina earned spots in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

No. 11 Wake Forest is the first to play. The Demon Deacons play Tuesday at 9:10 p.m. against Kansas State. The Deacons are in a play-in game that will put the winner against No. 6 Cincinnati.

NCCU tips off against UC Davis in another play-in game. The Eagles’ game is set to start at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. The winner of that game will play No. 1 Kansas.

On Thursday, No. 12 UNCW plays No. 5 Virginia at 12:40 p.m.

UNC plays against Texas Southern Friday at 4 p.m. with Duke playing Troy the same day against Troy.

Duke, UNC and Wake Forest are part of the nine ACC schools to go dancing in 2017.

Louisville, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Miami, Notre Dame and Florida State were selected.

