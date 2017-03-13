Wayne County man stole $27,000 worth of property from 10 victims, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Pikeville man stole various items worth more than $27,000 from 10 different victims in Wayne County, officials say.

Melvin Brandon Brantley, 28, of 103 East Old Fort Road in Pikeville is facing 19 charges involving the thefts, which were first reported on Jan. 19, deputies said.

Brantley stole two 4-wheelers, a golf cart, an enclosed trailer, numerous power tools, two sets of tire and rims and other items, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The first theft was in July 2015 with another in Nov. 2016 and six more in Dec. 2016, deputies said.

A CrimeStoppers tip to authorities said that the stolen items were stored at 103 East Old Fort Road in Pikeville, deputies said.

Many items were recovered and returned to their owners.

Brantley, who was arrested Saturday, is charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny, nine counts of felony possession of stolen goods and seven counts of felony receiving stolen goods, deputies said.

He is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.