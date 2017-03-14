17-year-old charged with murdering NC teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A 17-year-old has been charge in the March 9 shooting death of another teen in Wilmington.

Tyler Matthew Yee, of Wilmington has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of Raymond Kain V, 17, last Thursday.

Yee was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday in the 5700 block of Park Avenue without incident.

Yee, who also was charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, is being held without bond.

Police found Kain’s body in the road in the 100 block of Sebrell Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. last Thursday. The event report indicated that he had suffered an injury to the head.

Kain was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police determined that Kain’s injuries were not a result of a traffic crash but from a gunshot wound.